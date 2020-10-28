NASCAR Cup: Texas Motor Speedway race postponed to Wednesday

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – OCTOBER 25: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford, Joey Logano, driver of the #22 AAA Insurance Ford, and Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Acronis Chevrolet, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on October 25, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR’s attempt to resume the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway will roll into day three, as attempts to get the track dry and return to racing on Tuesday failed. The mist that halted the race after 52 laps Sunday and prevented on-track activity Monday continued Tuesday. As a result, cars didn’t get on track Tuesday, either. NASCAR will resume attempts to return to racing at 2 p.m. local (3 p.m. ET) on Wednesday.

The mist stopped long enough Tuesday evening for enough progress in track-drying efforts that NASCAR anticipated restarting the race at approximately 7:30 p.m. But the mist returned, putting a damper on that plan. More rain is expected early in the day Wednesday, but the afternoon forecast looks more favorable for racing.

The race, the second in the three-race round of eight of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, took its initial green flag as scheduled Sunday afternoon. When the race was red-flagged for mist and fog, Clint Bowyer was the leader, Jimmie Johnson was second and Erik Jones third.

The third caution of the race came for the inclement weather conditions on lap 43 with Alex Bowman as the race leader. But varying strategies that included Bowman’s four-tire stop shuffled Bowman back a few positions before the red flag.

Kevin Harvick dominated the early laps of the race after starting on the pole. He remained in the lead until he slip up the track and into the wall, necessitating an unscheduled pit stop by lap 34. He blamed the slip on wet track conditions.

“It just went straight. Unfortunately, we were the first one to the damp PJ1 (traction compound),” Harvick said in PRN interview during the racing delay. “That’s the downside to it. Once it’s wet, it’s like ice. I couldn’t get out of the gas and couldn’t do anything but go straight. It had okay speed still, so work on it and figure it out”

Denny Hamlin also nearly wrecked in the same area of the race track as Harvick. When the race resumes, Harvick will restart 36th, a lap down.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).