NASCAR Cup: Texas Motor Speedway race expected to resume Monday morning

By AMANDA VINCENT

A rain mist and fog brought a halt to the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth on Sunday after the completion of 52 of the scheduled 334 laps. The persistent mist had the NASCAR community waiting for hours before NASCAR officials made the call to resume attempts to continue racing at 9 a.m. CT (10 a.m. ET) Monday. Chances of precipitation are between 90 and 100 percent Monday.

The race went under caution for the third time on lap 43 for the mist with Alex Bowman as the race leader. Pit stops were completed before the red flag, with Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson and Erik Jones being the first three drivers off pit road to restart in the top-three when the race resumes.

The mist that eventually resulted in the red flag started several laps before the caution, with drivers, including Kevin Harvick, reporting wet track conditions. Harvick started on the pole and was dominant early before getting into the wall in turn two and making and an unscheduled pit stop on lap 34.

“It just went straight. Unfortunately, we were the first one to the damp PJ1 (traction compound),” Harvick said in Performance Racing Network interview during the racing delay. “That’s the downside to it. Once it’s wet, it’s like ice. I couldn’t get out of the gas and couldn’t do anything but go straight. It had okay speed still, so work on it and figure it out”

Denny Hamlin nearly wrecked near the same area of the race track just before Harvick. Hamlin recovered from his slip and was inside the top-20 by the red flag. Harvick, though, was 36th, one lap down.

