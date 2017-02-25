NASCAR Cup: three cars fail inspection after Can-Am Duel

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota of Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 37 and No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolets of Chris Buescher and A.J. Allmendinger failed minimum height requirements after the Can-Am Duel races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Thursday night that set most of the starting grid for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-opener. As a result, they’ll start the Daytona 500 in the back, even though Allmendinger and Truex finished in the top-10 of their Can-Am Duel races.

Truex will start in the back for the Daytona 500 for the second-straight year. He started last year’s race in the back in a back-up car as a result of a crash in his Duel race. His team also had an issue with the car’s roof flag last season.

Allmendinger and Truex also were stripped of the regular season, or championship, points they earned in their respective Duel races. Allmendinger had six points as a result of a fourth-place finish in the second Duel, while Truex had scored four points as a result of a seventh-place finish in the first Duel race.

Furniture Row Racing has had difficulty getting Truex’s car and the No. 77 team car of series rookie Erik Jones through inspection throughout Daytona Speedweeks. According to a team spokesperson, the difficulty is the result of a template issue at its race shop in Denver, Colo.

