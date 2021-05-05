NASCAR Cup: three crew chiefs fined after Kansas Speedway race

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – MAY 02: A general view of the NASCAR Cup Series Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 02, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Three NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs were fined for improperly secured lug nuts after Sunday’s Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City.

Matt McCall, crew chief on the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing team of driver Kurt Busch; Luke Lambert, crew chief on the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford of Chris Buescher; and Paul Wolfe, crew chief on the No. 22 Team Penske team of Joey Logano, each were fined $10,000 for one loose or missing lug nut, discovered in post-race inspection.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series also raced at Kansas Speedway last weekend, but no penalties resulted from Saturday’s Wise Power 200.

NASCAR’s weekly penalty report also listed the reinstatement of Jonathan Stewart. Stewart was suspended indefinitely for a violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy. To be reinstated, Stewart successfully completed NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program. Prior to his suspension, Stewart was listed as an engineer for GMS Racing in the Truck Series.

