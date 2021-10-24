NASCAR Cup: three crew chiefs fined

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – OCTOBER 17: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on October 17, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Three NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs were fined for lug-nut infractions after last Oct. 17 race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Matt McCall, crew chief for Kurt Busch on the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing team; Randall Burnett, crew chief for Tyler Reddick on the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team; and Seth Chavka, fill-in crew chief for Kyle Busch on the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team each were fined &10,000 for one loose or missing lug nut after the Texas race.

Chavka was substituting for regular No. 18 crew chief Ben Beshore, who was serving a one-race suspension for two improperly secured lug nuts the previous weekend.

Two NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chiefs — Jeff Merndering, crew chief on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Brandon Jones, and Richard Boswell, crew chief on the No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Riley Herbst, each were $5,000 for the same rule infraction at Texas. The Xfinity Series raced at Texas on Oct. 16.

