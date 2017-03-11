NASCAR Cup: three drivers lose practice time at Las Vegas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Three Monsnter Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers — Furniture Row Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones and Kasey Kahne — each were penalized 15 minutes of practice time at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday as a result of issued during pre-qualifying inspection on Friday. The series runs the Kobalt Tools 400 at LVMS on Sunday.

Truex and Kahne were each docked 15 minutes of practice time, because their cars failed twice in the template station of inspection.

Jones not only lost practice time, his team also lost its pit selection privilege, because the No. 77 FRR Toyota failed pre-qualifying weights and measurements three times on Friday.

Furniture Row Racing has had multiple inspection issues early in the 2017, a problem team officials attribute to the templates it has its shop in Denver, Colo.

All three drivers qualified in the top-10 for Sunday’s race after their issues in qualifying were fixed. They will maintain their spots on the starting grid. Truex will start second on the front row, alongside pole sitter Brad Keselowski. Kahne and Jones qualified seventh and eighth.

Truex, Kahne and Jones will not be penalized further for their Friday inspection issues.

