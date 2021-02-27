NASCAR Cup: three former champs participate in tire test at COTA

By AMANDA VINCENT

Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Tex., will play host to a three-car Goodyear tire test on Tuesday. Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and former Cup Series champions Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski and their respective teams will participate.

The Cup Series will contest its first race on the 3.41-mile road course on May 23. It will be the second of seven road courses on the 2021 Cup Series schedule.

All three of NASCAR’s national series will race at COTA between May 21 and 23. Neither the NASCAR Xfinity nor NASCAR Truck series have raced the course before. Tuesday’s test will mark the first time multiple NASCAR national-level vehicles have been on the course. Retired driver Tony Stewart drove a Cup Series car in a demonstration at COTA in 2019.

