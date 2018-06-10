NASCAR Cup: three Joe Gibbs Racing cars to back at start of delayed Michigan race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Three Joe Gibbs Racing entries — the No. 18 of Kyle Busch, the No. 11 of Denny Hamlin and the No. 20 of Erik Jones — will drop to the back for the start of the FireKeepers Casino 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway because of an issue with their splitters, discovered during pre-race inspection Sunday.

The start of the race has been delayed by rain. It was scheduled to get underway at approximately 2 p.m. ET Sunday. NASCAR remains optimistic of getting the race started sometime Sunday evening. To be considered an official, the race must run to at least lap 120, the completion of the second 60-lap stage. The scheduled distance is 200 laps.

Ford drivers Kurt Busch and Michigan native Brad Keselowski will start on the front row when the race does take the green flag, with Busch on the pole. Kyle Busch, the series points leader, qualified his Toyota third on Friday, the only non-Ford driver to qualify for a spot in the first three rows on the starting grid. Jones qualified eighth and Hamlin 10th.

Kyle Larson, the winner of the last three Cup Series races at MIS, qualified 26th.

