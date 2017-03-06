NASCAR Cup: three loose lug nuts on A.J. Allmendinger’s car after Atlanta race

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet of A.J. Allmendinger had only 17 of the required 20 lug nuts properly installed at the conclusion of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Penalties for the rules infraction will be announced in the upcoming week. Crew chief Randall Burnett could face a three-race suspension and a $65,000 fine and Allmendinger could face a 35-point deduction, as those are the penalties prescribed by the NASCAR rule book if 17 or fewer lug nuts are properly installed.

Allmendinger finished the Atlanta race three laps down in the 26th position.

