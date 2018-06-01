NASCAR Cup: three teams docked practice time at Pocono Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams were docked 15 minutes of practice time Friday at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., as teams prepared for Sunday’s running of the Pocono 400.

The No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team of Martin Truex Jr., the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team of Jimmie Johnson and the No. 15 Premium Motorsports team of Ross Chastain each lost practice time as a result of pre-race inspection failures at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 27, prior to the Coca-Cola 600.

Only one 50-minute Cup Series practice session was on the Friday on-track schedule at Pocono. That session was shortened to approximately 45 minutes when the start was delayed by rain. The series has an 80-minute final practice session scheduled for 11 a.m. ET Saturday. Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman and Clint Bowyer were the three fastest drivers in the Friday practice session.

