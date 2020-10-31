NASCAR Cup: three teams fined for lug nuts after Texas Motor Speedway race

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – OCTOBER 28: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on October 28, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued fines to three NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs for loose or missing lug nuts after the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth that started Sunday but concluded on Wednesday after delays for rain.

Scott Graves, crew chief on the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing team of Ryan Newman; Todd Gordon, crew chief on the No. 12 Team Penske team of Ryan Blaney; and John Klausmeier, crew chief on the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Clint Bowyer, each were fined $10,000 for an improperly secured lug nut.

NASCAR’s weekly penalty announcement also detailed previously reported penalties to the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Martin Truex Jr. because of an issue with the spoiler, discovered during Sunday’s pre-race inspection. Crew chief James Small was fined $35,000 and driver and team lost 20 driver and owner points.

