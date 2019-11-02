NASCAR Cup: three teams lose crew members at Texas Motor Speedway

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 27: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, qualifies for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on September 27, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams had crew members ejected from Texas Motor Speedway near Fort worth Saturday after their cars failed-prequalifying inspection twice.

Scott Brewer, car chief on the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford team of driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.; Ryan Chism, car chief on the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team of Austin Dillon; and the one of the engineers on the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team of Jimmie Johnson were ejected ahead of Sunday’s AAA Texas 500, the second of the three-race round of eight of the 2019 Cup Series playoffs. None of the aforementioned drivers are in the playoffs.

All three cars passed on their third attempts through the inspection process, so all three drivers will be allowed to make qualifying attempts Saturday evening.

