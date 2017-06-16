NASCAR Cup: three teams lose practice time at Michigan International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team of Kevin Harvick, the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team of Denny Hamlin and the No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota team of Erik Jones were each docked 15 minutes of practice time Friday morning at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn as teams prepared for Sunday’s FireKeepers 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at the track.

All three teams were penalized as a result of inspection issues the previous weekend at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., Each team failed inspection twice during the Pocono weekend that culminated in the May 11 running of the Axalta Pocono 400.

