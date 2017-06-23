NASCAR Cup: three teams lose practice time at Sonoma Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR will take 15 minutes of practice time from three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on Friday as teams prepare for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, the first of two road course races of the season for the series.

The No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet team of Ty Dillon, the No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota team of Erik Jones and the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford team are losing practice times because of inspection failures during the race weekend at Michigan International Raceway in Brooklyn that culminated with the June 18 running of the FireKeepers 400.

Road-course specialist Billy Johnson is driving the No. 43 car at Sonoma.

