NASCAR Cup: three Toyota teams docked points at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 09: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota, and Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, stand on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 09, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Three Toyota teams in the NASCAR Cup Series — the No. 11 and No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing teams of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch and the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing team of Christopher Bell — each were docked 10 driver and owner points after inspections at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday. The Cup Series will run the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday.

All three teams were in violation of sections 2.20 (Assembled Vehicle Overall Rules), 20.4 (Body) and 20.4.2 (Surface Conformance) of the 2020 NASCAR rule book. The issue with all three cars was in the front nose area. The problem follows an issue all three teams, in addition to the No. 19 and No. 20 JGR teams of Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones, had body filler on their cars. The body filler issue resulted in all five teams losing time in opening practice on Friday. According to NASCAR officials, the issue on Saturday with the No. 11, No. 18 and No. 95 teams were unrelated to the body issue filler on Friday.

In addition to the points deductions, Busch, Hamlin and Bell will be required to drop to the back for Sunday’s race. Rain forced the cancellation of Saturday’s qualifying session, resulting in NASCAR setting the starting grid by 2019 car owner points. That method would’ve put Busch on the pole, Hamlin in fourth and Bell 22nd on the starting grid for the Pennzoil 400.

Chase Elliott also will drop to the back before Sunday’s green flag, because his car failed inspection twice Saturday. As a result, his car chief also was ejected from the LVMS garage and pit areas.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).