NASCAR Cup: tire barrier modified at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR modified a tire barrier at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval on Saturday in an effort to reduce wrecks ahead of Sunday’s inaugural Bank of America 400. The race weekend, which includes races for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity series, was plagued by high attrition across practice sessions and qualifying for both series. Multiple Cup drivers wrecked more than once during the weekend.

The modification came before Saturday’s final practice session for the Cup Series and the Drive for the Cure 200 Xfinity Series race. The final Cup practice ran incident free, and the Xfinity Series race featured minimal attrition. Of the three cautions for on-track incidents in that race, one was for a stalled car and another for debris.

The tire barrier was put in place after a July test after which drivers requesting a visual reference at the exit of the backstretch chicane.

“There was feedback from drivers saying they need more of a visual reference for that exit out of the backstretch chicane, and a tire wall was the thing that everybody agreed was the right course,” Charlotte Motor Speedway President Marcus Smith said, as quoted in an ESPN.com article. “I see a few people hitting the tire wall, and I think it’s one of those things drivers are trying to go as fast as they can go; they’re pushing the limits; they’re finding the limits.”

