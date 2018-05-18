NASCAR Cup: tire, pit equipment rules changed

By AMANDA VINCENT
NASCAR made a few tweaks to its rule book, changes it announced Wednesday. Among the major changes — teams no longer will be required to start races on the tires they qualify, and teams must limit their damage repair power tools to traditional battery-powered equipment. The changes will go into effect ahead of the May 27 running of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.
Previously, teams were penalized for starting races on new tires, either a result of not making qualifying attempts or changing tires after qualifying because of tire damage, by being required by NASCAR to drop to the back for the initial race green flag. At least some of the issues of teams’ difficulty getting through pre-qualifying inspection, preventing a qualifying attempt, and therefore, starting races on new tires has been speculated to be teams’ attempts to play the system, finding a loophole to utilize to start races on new tires.
Also, a set of tires has been added to race allotments, while a set has been taken away from practice and qualifying allotments. For superspeedway races, teams will be allowed to race on their qualifying tires.
NASCAR also announced a ban on unusually large power tools on pit road to repair crash damage. Instead, teams may “only use traditional battery-powered equipment to repair a vehicle on the service side of the pit wall.”
That change comes after the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team of Martin Truex Jr. used an unusually large saw to make crash repairs on pit road at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April. Truex’s crew chief Cole Pearn isn’t a fan of the new rule.
“Pretty much taking the piss out of everything these days,” Pear (@ColePearn) tweeted.
Teams are allowed six minutes to repair crash damage on pit road, up a minute from last year, the first year of NASCAR’s crash clock. Crash-damage repairs must be made on pit road; going to the garage withdraws a crash-damaged car from the race.
