NASCAR Cup: tires may be taken if inspection problems continue

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR continues to have issues with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams getting through inspections, specifically at track a mile-and-a-half and larger, sometimes resulting in several cars failing to get on track for qualifying sessions. NASCAR Senior Vice President of competition Scott Miller addressed the issue earlier this week during “The Morning Drive” show on Sirius/XM NASCAR Radio.

“If we continue to have problems, there’s the potential to add more penalties, take tires away, do several different things to kind of make it more painful for the teams not to qualify,” Miller said. “We don’t really want to have to do that, but we do have some things in our back pocket, in case we continue to struggle.”

NASCAR has resorted to docking practice time and taking team’s pit selections away for repeated failures in inspection, but those penalties don’t seem to be deterrents.

Teams failing to get through pre-qualifying inspections in time to make a qualifying attempt have to start races in the back, but they have the benefit of new tires, while competitors who did qualify start races on new tires, as teams are required to start races on the tires with which they qualify. Teams failing to make a qualifying attempt, because of inspection problems, of course, don’t have qualifying laps on their tires.

The biggest issues came in last month at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City when 11 cars failed to make qualifying attempts and in April at Texas Motor Speedway in Forth Worth when nine cars failed to make attempts. Cars getting through the inspection process also has been a problem at other tracks and at times other than pre-qualifying, but on a smaller scale.

