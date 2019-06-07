NASCAR Cup: tires tested at Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – JULY 23: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Skittles Toyota, and Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Jimmy John’s Ford, lead the field during pace laps prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on July 23, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Goodyear conducted a tire test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Tuesday and Wednesday in preparation for the Brickyard 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at IMS on Sept. 8, according to a tweet from the tire company Tuesday.

According to the Goodyear tweet, participants in the test included the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team of Denny Hamlin, the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team of William Byron and the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team of Aric Almirola.

“Today starts a two-day Goodyear tire test at @IMS in preparation for this year’s Brickyard 400. Team participating are @JoeGibbsRacing with @DennyHamlin, @TeamHendrick with @WilliamByron and @StewartHaasRcng with @Aric_Almirola,” the tweet from Goodyear (@GoodyearRacing) read.

The Brickyard 400 will be the 26th race of the season, making it the final race of the regular season. This year’s event will be the first at the track with NASCAR’s latest aerodynamic rules package that includes a taller spoiler, larger front splitter, a tapered spacer and aero ducts and reduces horsepower to about 550.

As a Brickyard 400 primer, the test was conducted on the IMS oval. Reported speculation in April put NASCAR Xfinity Series cars in a test on the IMS road course sometime this summer but there still is not official news of such a test.

No statistical data, including speeds, from the test was released.

