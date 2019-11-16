NASCAR Cup: title contenders start up front at Homestead

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Ford, Martin Truet Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota and Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota speaks with members of the media during NASCAR 2019 Championship 4 Media Day at the Edition Hotel on November 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rain that prevented Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competitors from running final practice at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday prompted NASCAR to cancel Saturday’s qualifying session in favor of practice time. As a result, the starting grid for Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400, the 2019 season finale was set by car owner points, putting the four championship contenders together in the first two rows.

The four title candidates — Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. — were tied in driver and owner points heading into the finale, so the specific starting spots among them were determined by best race finishes in the round of eight of the playoffs. For Hamlin, Harvick and Truex, those finishes were wins, shuffling Kyle Busch back to fourth in the starting order. Busch’s JGR teammates Hamlin and Truex received the first and third spots, with Harvick between them in second, next to Hamlin on the front row.

Joey Logano and Kyle Larson, who were eliminated from championship contention the previous weekend at ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway, received the highest starting spots among those not vying for the championship Sunday, in the third row in fifth and sixth. Other top-10 starters included Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, William Byron and Clint Bowyer.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

