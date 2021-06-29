NASCAR Cup: Todd Gordon announces retirement

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – APRIL 10: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Pennzoil Ford, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on April 10, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Todd Gordon, crew chief on the No. 12 Team Penske Ford team of Ryan Blaney in the NASCAR Cup Series, revealed on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday that the 2021 season will be his last as a full-time crew chief in NASCAR’s top series.



“I just made a family decision that this will be my last year sitting on the pit box,” Gordon said. “I’m going to make the transition to something else and a new chapter in life” not sure what that’s going to be.”

Gordon has been a crew chief at the Cup level since 2012, that entire time with Team Penske. He is in his second season with Blaney on the No. 12 team. So far, the pairing of Blaney and Gordon has produced two wins.



Gordon was crew chief on Penske’s No. 22 team prior to an organizational crew-chief shuffle put him on the No. 12 team ahead of the 2020 season. He worked with drivers A.J. Allmendinger and Sam Hornish Jr. in 2012 before Joey Logano joined the team in 2013.



As crew chief on the No. 22 team, Gordon guided Logano to 21 wins and the 2018 Cup Series championship.



In all, Gordon has been a Cup Series crew chief in the Cup Series for 338 races, resulting in 23 wins, 115 top-fives and 188 top-10 finishes.

“It’s been an awesome run here at Team Penske, and really, really happy and fortunate to have the opportunities that I’ve had here, but when you look at it going forward, this is my 23rd year down here in NASCAR and 10 years in Cup Series,” Gordon said.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or line Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).