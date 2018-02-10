NASCAR Cup: Todd Parrott joins Premium Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Veteran Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Todd Parrott has joined Premium Motorsports. He joins Jay Robinson, Scott Eggleston, Pat Tryson, Tommy Baldwin and Brian Keselowski in leadership roles with the team. Premium Motorsports hasn’t announced a full-time driver for 2018, but will field cars for Danica Patrick and Justin Marks for the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 18. Marks will drive for the team at Daytona through a partnership with Rick Ware Racing.

“The addition of Todd Parrott is the culmination of a plan that started a couple of years ago,” Premium Motorsports owner Robinson said. “We wanted to assemble the most experienced professionals available to our team in an effort to stay relevant and competitive. We are very pleased to have Todd join our staff and are looking forward to this season as we continue to build this team.”

Parrott has accumulated 664-career starts as a crew chief in the Cup Series, most recently working with driver Michael McDowell at Leavine Family Racing. His stats include 31 wins, 145 top-fives and 235 top-10 finishes. Other drivers with which Parrott has worked at the Cup level include Ryan Newman, Marcos Ambrose, Bobby Labonte, David Gilliland, Elliott Sadler and Dale Jarrett. He won the 1999 Cup Series championship with Jarrett at Robert Yates Racing.

“I’m excited for my first day here at Premium Motorsports,” Parrott said. “I’ve been talking to Jay for about a month or so regarding the possibility of coming here to help him with this program. He has quite a few good people here like Pat Tryson, Scott Eggleston, Brian Keselowski and Tommy Baldwin, who I actually worked with before. As I walked around the shop this morning I recognized several other people that I’ve worked with in the past as well, so I’m really looking forward to this new and different opportunity for me here. I just can’t wait to get going and get racing.”

