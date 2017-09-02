NASCAR Cup: Tommy Baldwin joins Premium Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tommy Baldwin Jr. has joined Premium Motorsports to fill the roles of Competition Director for the two-car Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team and crew chief of the No. 15 team, effective immediately, according to an announcement from Premium Motorsports on Friday.

“Tommy’s passion, experience and knowledge will serve Premium well in its quest to become more competitive in the future,” Premium Motorsports owner Jay Robinson said. Robinson also said additional changes are in the works and will be announced at a later date.

Reed Sorenson and Derrike Cope have driven for the race team through most of the 2017 season. Sorenson will be behind the wheel of the No. 15 for Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Scott Eggleston will remain the team’s manager, and Pat Tryson will be crew chief on the No. 55 team that has Cope as its primary driver.

Baldwin cut operations of his Tommy Baldwin Racing team at the end of the 2016 season, going from a full-time Cup Series team to entering few races in 2017. His No. 7 car will still be entered in races at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway this season to fulfill sponsorship obligations, Baldwin said in an interview with Claire B. Lang of the “Dialed In” show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Friday.

Baldwin joined the Halmar Friesen Racing team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series earlier this season, but that relationship recently was dissolved.

Baldwin has five-career wins as a crew chief in the Cup Series and has worked in that position with teams including Bill Davis Racing, Evernham Motorsports and Robert Yates Racing, none of which are still in operation.

