NASCAR Cup: Tommy Regan gets Sonoma ride through Premium-Rick Ware partnership

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tommy Regan will make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut Sunday in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 road-course race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway as driver of the No. 55 Chevrolet through a partnership between Rick Ware Racing and Premium Motorsports.

Regan will have a teammate at Sonoma in Kevin O’Connell, another driver making his Cup Series debut through a Premium-RWR partnership. O’Connell will be in the No. 15.

“I’m very humbled by this opportunity to compete in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with Rick Ware Racing and Premium Motorsports this weekend,” Regan said. “Our goal is simple — go to Sonoma, be as competitive as possible and have a solid showing for everyone at Oscaro and Capril Tools.”

Regan has six starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series between 2014 and 2017, with two of those coming this season. He also has four starts in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West, all coming in 2012.

