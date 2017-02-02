Share This Post

NASCAR Cup: Tony Gibson has gallbladder removed

Photo courtesy of Tony Gibson via Twitter.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tony Gibson, crew chief for Kurt Busch on the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, tweeted Wednesday that he was having his gallbladder removed.
“Still recovering from the flu & now getting my gallbladder removed! Gallstones don’t care if you’re (sic) sick,” Gibson (@TonyOldman41) tweeted.
The tweet also included a photo of Gibson in a hospital bed.
Gibson has had multiple issues with gallstones. Also, his wife, Beth Gibson, underwent surgery for the removal of her gallbladder in December.
