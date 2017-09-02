NASCAR Cup: Tony Gibson looks for a slow-down

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tony Gibson, crew chief for Kurt Busch on the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, hinted at a possible slowdown in the near future during an interview on “The Morning Drive” show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday. Gibson said he’d like to cut down on his travel, but he’ll do whatever SHR needs from him.

“I’ll do whatever they need me to do, but I would very soon like to take a lesser role and still be involved and help all four teams, but be able to spend more time at home while my health is somewhat good to be able to do some of those things,” Gibson said. “But I’ll do whatever these people ask me to do. I’m game for whatever, but I am getting old, and the grind will get you. After 31 years, it will absolutely wear you into the ground.”

While Gibson has been in NASCAR for more than 30 years, he’s been a full-time crew chief in the Cup Series for the last nine seasons. He joined Stewart-Haas Racing when the team began in 2009, working with Busch, Danica Patrick and Ryan Newman in the time since. Prior to the move to SHR, Gibson was at Dale Earnhardt Inc.

Gibson has been a crew chief in NASCAR’s top series for 428 races, resulting in six wins, most recently the 2017 Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February. He also has 58 races of experience in NASCAR’s other two national series — the Xfinity and Camping World Truck series.

In the last couple of seasons, Gibson has missed a few races, here and there, because of health issues for himself and his wife, Beth Gibson.

“The grind gets frustrating and dealing with all the rule changes and stuff like that and the tech inspection; man, it’ll just wear you down and wear on your nerves and everything else,” Gibson said. “I just want to be able to try and enjoy and see what a normal life is a little bit.”

