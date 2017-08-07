NASCAR Cup: Tony Gibson misses race at Watkins Glen

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kurt Busch and the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team were without regular crew chief Tony Gibson for Sunday’s I Love New York 355 at The Glen Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. Instead, engineer Johnny Klausmeier filled the role of crew chief at The Glen. Klausmeier filled in for Gibson at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., guiding Busch and the No. 41 team to a win, there.

According to an NBC Sports report, Gibson left the track Saturday night to be with his wife, Beth Gibson.

“(Gibson) texted me late last night that he had flown home, and I didn’t know that he flew back to be with Beth, so all our best and love to Beth Gibson, everything should turn out okay,” Busch said. “For Gibson, he left this team in a good spot. Johnny Klausmeier has done this before. He’s our go-to guy when we need somebody to lead the team when Gibson is gone.”

Specific details relating to Gibson’s premature departure are unknown, but the crew chief has missed multiple races in recent years because of health issues for both himself and his wife.

Busch finished sixth on Sunday and also earned points in the second stage by running eighth when stage two ended at lap 40 of the 90-lap race.

“We ran hard on every single lap today and hit every turn flawlessly,” Busch said. “We did a great job.”

As a result of the non-traditional, same-day qualifying and racing schedule, Gibson also missed qualifying at The Glen. Busch qualified 18th. Gibson was in attendance, though, for both practice sessions Saturday.

