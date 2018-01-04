NASCAR Cup: Tony Gibson reveals new position with Stewart-Haas Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Veteran NASCAR crew chief Tony Gibson announced in 2017 that he was stepping away from being a crew chief in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in favor of a position that would keep him in NASCAR but out of the weekly travel grind.

Gibson has transitioned into the role of Production Manager at Stewart-Haas Racing after completing the 2017 race season as Kurt Busch’s crew chief on SHR’s No. 41 Ford team. In his new position, Gibson will supervise multiple departments that play roles in building the race cars for the four-team operation — the No. 4 of Kevin Harvick, the No. 10 of new SHR driver Aric Almirola, the No. 14 of Clint Bowyer and the No. 41 of Busch.

“It’s great for me because I’m a hands-on guy,” Gibson told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Wednesday. “I love to be working on the race cars and trying to make things better. When we were talking about this over the last year or so — how we were going to make this work — I just wanted to be where I could make a difference and help. This is a great way for me to help all the teams, all four teams, and be hands-on.”

Billy Scott replaces Gibson as Busch’s crew chief in 2018, Stewart-Haas Racing reported last month. Scott was crew chief on the No. 10 team of then-driver Danica Patrick in 2016 and 2017. Gibson was Busch’s crew chief for three seasons. Their most recent win together was the 2017 Daytona 500.

Gibson won six races as a Cup Series crew chief. He was atop a Cup Series pit box in the crew chief position for 440 races, beginning in 1994.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).