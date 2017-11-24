Share This Post

NASCAR Cup: Tony Stewart engaged

The left hand of Pennelope Jimenez, donning the engagement ring she was given by Tony Stewart (photo courtesy of Tony Stewart via Twitter)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR team owner and former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart is engaged. He popped the question to girlfriend Pennelope Jimenez on Thanksgiving. Afterward, Stewart announced his engagement via Twitter, along with a photo of his fiance with the engagement ring on her finger.

“She said YES!” he tweeted (@TonyStewart).

Stewart and Jimenez met in  early 2016, Stewart’s last season as a full-time NASCAR driver.

Jimenez has worked as a model and actress and was Playboy magazine’s Playboy Playmate of the Month in March 2013.

Stewart competed full-time as a driver in NASCAR’s top series from 1999 through 2016, capturing Cup Series Rookie of the Year honors in 1999 and winning three premier series championships in 2002, 2005 and 2011. He became co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing in 2009. SHR has two Cup Series championships — with Stewart as driver in 2011 and with Kevin Harvick in 2014.

