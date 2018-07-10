NASCAR Cup: Tony Stewart goes into Motorsports Hall of Fame of America next year

By AMANDA VINCENT

Retired NASCAR Cup Series driver Tony Stewart will be among the 2019 Motorsports Hall of Fame of America inductees March 12, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Other inductees include Augie Duesenberg, Dario Franchitti, Phil Remington, Kevin Schwantz, Don Schumacher and Linda Vaughn. The latest class of inductees was announced Friday at Daytona International Speedway, ahead of Saturday’s running of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race after being chosen from a list of 43 nominees.

“Deserving and dynamic are two words that come to mind when I think of the accomplished men and woman that comprise the Class of 2019,” MSHFA President Ron Watson said. “This group has won hundreds of races and dozens of championships in competition and the hearts and adoration of millions of race fans both at and away from the track.”

Stewart is a decorated open-wheel and NASCAR racer, but his induction into the MSHFA is based on his NASCAR success.

Stewart became a full-time competitor in NASCAR’s Cup Series, then known as the Winston Cup Series, in 1999 after some time in the NASCAR Xfinity (then-Busch Series) and a successful career in the Indy Racing League, the predecessor of the Verizon IndyCar Series. Stewart won 49 times in 618 Cup Series races. He was the series Rookie of the Year in 1999 after winning three races in his debut season and its champion three times — 2002, 2005 and 2011. His first two championships came with Joe Gibbs Racing, but his third was with the Stewart-Haas Racing team he co-owns, making him the first owner-driver to win a championship in NASCAR’s premier series since Alan Kulwicki in 1992.

Stewart retired from full-time competition as a NASCAR driver at the end of the 2016 season. In addition to his continued role as co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, he has returned to his racing roots — dirt sprint-car racing.

Stewart-Haas Racing fields four Cup Series entries, the No. 4 of Kevin Harvick, the No. 10 of Aric Almirola, the No. 14 of Clint Bowyer and the No. 41 of Kurt Busch, and an Xfinity Series entry through a partnership with Biagi-DenBeste Racing, the No. 00 of Cole Custer.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).