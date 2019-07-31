NASCAR Cup: Tony Stewart punches heckler at Minnesota dirt track

CHARLOTTE, NC – MAY 22: 2019 Tony Stewart reacts while giving an interview after being announced as part of the 2020 class during the NASCAR 2020 Hall of Fame announcement ceremony at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on May 22, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jason Miczek/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR team owner and former NASCAR Cup Series driver Tony Stewart was involved in a physical altercation with a fan at Jackson (Minn.) Motorplex on July 26 when the track hosted the All-Star Circuit of Champions, a winged spirt car series owned by Stewart. Stewart also sometimes competes as a driver in the series and did so at Jackson Motorplex, but he blew an engine in a feature race.

The fan involved in the altercation heckled stewart, according to a Motorsport.com report. Stewart ignored the man’s heckling, at first, but when the heckling continued, Stewart followed the man around a truck and seemed to punch him in the head. Stewart and the man were separated by other fans. Stewart was later seen applying ice to his hand.

Below, is video of the incident:

Stewart-Haas Racing, the NASCAR team owned by Stewart, declined requests for statements.

Stewart retired from NASCAR competition as a driver after the 2016 season. He is a three-time champion driver of NASCAR’s Cup Series and will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020. His SHR team fields teams in NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity series. Stewart-Haas Racing is a two-time Cup Series championship team, winning titles with drivers Stewart and Kevin Harvick.

