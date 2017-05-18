NASCAR Cup: top-10 in All-Star fan voting announced

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Wednesday, the top-10 vote-getters, so far, in the online fan vote for the final entry into Saturday night’s Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway were revealed.

They are (in alphabetical order): A.J. Allmendinger, Trevor Bayne, Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Matt DiBenedetto, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Danica Patrick and Daniel Suarez.

Points-paying race winners in 2016 and, so far, in 2017 and previous All-Star Race winners and past Cup Series champions, provided they’re still full-time drivers, already have entries in the All-Star Race. Other full-time drivers will run the 50-lap Monster Energy Open on Saturday evening in Charlotte, prior to the All-Star Race.

The Open is divided into two 20-lap stages and a 10-lap stage, and the winner of each stage will advance to the All-Star Race. The top fan vote-getters among the other drivers in the Open also will advance to take the final All-Star Race starting spot.

Fan voting is still open at NASCAR.com/fanvote . Sidelined driver Aric Almirola is on the ballot, but Regan Smith will be driving the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford in Almirola’s place as Almirola recovers from the back injury his suffered in the May 13 race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.

