NASCAR Cup: top-five in Most Popular Driver voting revealed

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Tuesday, NASCAR revealed via Twitter (@NASCAR) its top-five drivers in voting for 2019 Cup Series Most Popular Driver. Online voting ends at noon ET Wednesday, and the winner will be announced Thursday evening during the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards banquet at Music City Center in Nashville.

The top-five vote getters with approximately 24 hours remaining before the poll closes include Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Matt DiBenedetto, Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. NASCAR didn’t reveal their order in the rankings, instead listing them in alphabetical order.

Elliott won the award in 2018. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was named Most Popular Driver for 15-consecutive seasons between 2003 and 2017 before retiring from full-time competition as a Cup Series driver at the end of the 2017 season. Elliott’s father, Bill Elliott, holds the record for Most Popular Driver Award wins with 16.

Votes may be placed at NASCAR.com/MostPopularDriver. Votes shared on Twitter and Facebook count double. Voting also continues until Wednesday for Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck series.

