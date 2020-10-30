NASCAR Cup: Toyota makes addition of 23XI Racing to roster official

Photo courtesy of 23XI Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

As previously speculated, the new 23XI Racing team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin with Darrell Wallace Jr. will be a Toyota team with a technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing for its 2021 debut.

“My main goal for 23XI Racing is to be competitive for a championship as soon as possible,” Jordan said. “Our partnership with Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing gives us the equipment, resources and expertise to do it.”

Hamlin has been with Joe Gibbs Racing his entire Cup Series career after also racing for JGR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He’ll continue to drive the No. 11 JGR Toyota next season, despite his minority ownership of 23XI.

“Toyota has been a big part of my NASCAR career,” Hamlin said. “We’ve achieved multiple milestones together, including back-to-back Daytona 500 victories. I know how they support their teams, and when I decided move to team ownership, I knew that I wanted Toyota to be alongside our team. Toyota supports my vision with this team and will be integrated with our team members to support us as we grow and strive to achieve race wins and championships.”

Wallace will leave Richard Petty Motorsports’ No. 43 team at the end of the 2020 season to drive for the new 23XI team. He’ll be replaced at RPM by Erik Jones, who will be released by JGR at the end of 2020. Wallace also has had a previous relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing, racing part-time in the Xfinity Series in 2012 and 2014.

By joining the Toyota camp, 23XI Racing will be one of three Toyota organizations in the Cup Series, joining the Gibbs and Gaunt Brothers Racing. GBR has yet to name its driver for 2021. Daniel Suarez, a former JGR driver, will leave the No. 96 GBR team at the end of the 2020 season to join another new team, Trackhouse Racing.

