NASCAR Cup: Toyota unveils new Camry

By AMANDA VINCENT

When Toyota unveiled its 2018 Camry at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Monday, the manufacturer also unveiled the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series inspired by it. According to a press release from Toyota Racing, the race car unveiled Monday in Detroit will hit the track for competition in NASCAR in 2017.

“The 2018 Toyota Camry NASCAR race car has been years in the making, and to unveil it simultaneously with our new production Camry is a milestone moment for our organization,” Touota Motor Sales USA Vice President of Integrated Marketing Operations Ed Laukes said. “The collaboration between Calty Design Group and TRD (Toyota Racing Development) has produced a NASCAR Camry that showcases aggressive styling that is sure to turn heads on the race track and among our fans in Toyota showrooms across the country. Reimagining both the Camry race car and its production counterpart has been a tremendous undertaking, and our goal has been to maintain parallel design characteristics so our fans can enjoy driving a Camry that closely resembles the one their favorite NASCAR driver races each weekend.”

Calty Design Research Inc. and TRD collaborated on the design of the new Camry model, including the NASCAR version. While the NASCAR version of the new Camry will hit the track in February at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway ahead of the season-opening Daytona 500, the production model is slated to hit showroom floors later in the year.

