NASCAR Cup: Toyota wins 2019 manufacturers’ title

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 10: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, takes the checkered flag to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway on November 10, 2019 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin’s win in the Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway on Sunday clinched the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series manufacturers’ championship for Toyota.

“This title would not be possible without the talented drivers, dedicated race teams and support of our team members at Toyota and Toyota Racing Development,” Toyota North America Vice President of Integrated Marketing Operations Vinay Shahani said. “Eighteen victories is an incredible feat to accomplish in one of the most competitive motorsports series in America. The manufacturers’ championship is something incredibly meaningful to everyone at Toyota and TRD; we’re certainly honored to capture our third in the series.”

Toyota provides manufacturers support for five cars in the Cup Series, the four Joe Gibbs Racing entries driven by Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing entry driven by Matt DiBenedetto. LFR has a technical alliance with JGR. The quartet of Joe Gibbs Racing drivers combined to win 18 of the first 35 races of the 2019 season, the only race remaining being the Nov. 17 race Homestead-Miami Speedway. Those 18 wins mark a season record for Toyota in the series.

Toyota drivers combined for 16 wins in each of its other two manufacturers’ championship seasons, 2016 and 2017.

Truex has led the Toyota charge this season with seven wins. The win at ISM Raceway was Hamlin’s sixth win of the season. Hamlin also won the season-opening Daytona 500, considered NASCAR’s biggest race of the year. Busch has four wins and Jones one. Truex, Hamlin and Busch all remain in championship contention heading into the season-finale at Homestead, giving Toyota three entries among the championship four.

Busch and Truex also have won drivers’ championships in Toyotas, Busch in 2015 and Truex in 2017.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).