NASCAR Cup: traction compound to be used at ISM Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Traction compound will be applied to ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway ahead of the upcoming NASCAR tripleheader weekend there. ISM Raceway will host the penultimate races, elimination races, for all three of NASCAR’s national series Nov. 15-17. Next season, the track will host the season finales for all three series.

Next month’s race weekend will mark the first time traction compound has been sprayed on ISM Raceway for a NASCAR event. Consideration for using the compound began upon increased criticism from Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers about difficulty in passing when the series raced at the track earlier this season.

According to NASCAR writer Bob Pockrass, the compound will be applied to the top groove of the race track.

“NASCAR will put down traction compound at ISM (Phoenix) Raceway in the top groove of both corners for the elimination race in a couple weeks,” Pockrass (@BobPockrass) tweeted.

Traction compound already has been used for NASCAR races at several tracks, including Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn and Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway in attempts to create multiple racing grooves.

