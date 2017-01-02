NASCAR Cup: Trent Owens joins JTG-Daugherty Racing’s new team

By AMANDA VINCENT

JTG-Daugherty Racing has hired Trent Owens as crew chief of its new second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team for 2017, according to a report Monday from Motorsport.com . Owens will be the crew chief on the No. 37 Chevrolet team of second-year Cup driver Chris Buescher, who will be in his first year with JTG-Daugherty after moving there from Front Row Motorsports, through a deal with Roush Fenway Racing, with which Buescher remains under contract.

Owens was most recently a crew chief at Richard Petty Motorsports, also at the Cup level, but was relieved of his duties there in October 2016. RPM has scaled back its efforts, shuttering its No. 44 Ford team to focus its efforts on the No. 43 Ford team of driver Aric Almirola. Owens joined RPM at the end of the 2013 season. In 2014, he guided Almirola to his first and only Cup Series win at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Prior to joining Richard Petty Motorsports, Owens was a crew chief in the Xfinity Series.

Buescher and Owens’ No. 37 team at JTG-Daugherty Racing will be a teammate to the No. 47 Chevy team of AJ Allmendinger, who returns to JTG-Daugherty.

