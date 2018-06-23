NASCAR Cup: Trevor Bayne more confident, unsure of future

By AMANDA VINCENT

After giving up his seat behind the wheel of the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford to Matt Kenseth for five races, beginning with the Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May and including the last four points-paying races, Trevor Bayne has returned for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, the first road-course race of the season for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. Bayne is expected to drive the car in the next three races, also running it at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, before Kenseth returns for another string of four-consecutive races.

During the Sonoma race weekend, Bayne told ESPN his confidence has returned, despite being sidelined for the last several weeks, because Kenseth’s input has been like an “echo” of Bayne’s. Also their average finishes in the car nearly mirror. Bayne’s average finish from driving the car in the first 11 races of the season was 24.7. Kenseth averaged a 24.8-place finish in his four points-paying races, so far, in the No. 6.

“The last five weeks, to hear Matt talk in the same ways that I’ve been talking, to see him run the same way I’ve been running, it’s built my confidence back,” Bayne said. “At some point, you do question, ‘Where do I stack up? How much of this (is me)? What do I need to do different?’ Now, I know where I stand, and having direction, it gives me confidence to continue working at the same things I’ve been working at and saying, because listening to Matt, it’s an echo. It’s the same stuff.”

Bayne and Kenseth will share the seat for the remainder of 2018. Beyond this season, Bayne doesn’t know what his future holds, even though he is under contract through the 2019 season.

“I don’t know what’s going on, but I’m definitely trying to figure out what I’m going to do next year and what’s going to happen,” Bayne said. “I want to be in race cars. Having five weeks off was really nice with the family again, but this is what I feel like I was made to do right now. Hopefully, the next 10 years are spent in race cars. I’m just trying to make the most of it. I want to be in a race car next year, and I’ve just got to figure out how to do that.”

