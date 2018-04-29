NASCAR Cup: Trevor Bayne makes statement on addition of Matt Kenseth

By AMANDA VINCENT

When Roush Fenway Racing held a press conference on Wednesday to announce that Matt Kenseth would be sharing the seat in the No. 6 Ford entry in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with Trevor Bayne for the rest of the 2018 season, beginning with the May 12 race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Bayne, who has driven the car full-time since 2015, wasn’t present. Bayne first spoke about having his schedule scaled back to part-time at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway by making a statement outside his transporter Friday.

“I appreciate you all coming out here over to the hauler,” Bayne said. “The purpose of doing this is because I know how this works, and I didn’t want everybody wasting their time chasing me around all weekend, trying to get a quote. I have a brand new PR guy inside, and I would like to break him in the right way. I wanted to get you all together to let you know that first of all, my health is 100 percent. I am as fit physically, mentally and spiritually as I have ever been to do my job well. The second part is that my desire is still as it has always been since I was five-years-old to come to the track every weekend to contend for wins and championships and be a driver at the top level in the Cup Series. Nothing there has changed. I am still going to pursue that, because I feel I have the ability to do that. Right now, I don’t have much more to add to that. I want to respect your time, and I know you have a ton of questions after everything that has happened this week, but if you could just allow me to come into the garage and talk to my team and work through this weekend, I would love to have that opportunity. I am here to win Talladega, as I had planned to do before any of this. That is what I am going to do. That you guys so much. Again, I want to be respectful to you. Thanks.”

Bayne was sidelined for two months in 2011 by Lyme disease. In 2013, he announced he had been diagnosed with Mulitple Sclerosis.

Bayne has one-career Cup Series win, coming in the 2011 Daytona 500 as driver of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford. He raced partial schedules in the No. 21 from 2010 until 2014 before going full-time in the series ad driver of the No. 6.

Bayne is 26th in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points standings, heading into Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega, the 10th race of the season. He has four top-fives and 13 top-10 finishes in 117 races as driver of the No. 6. The move to put Kenseth, the 2003 champion and 39-race winner, in the car part-time for the remainder of the season has been explained as an effort to find ways to improve performance.

Bayne’s teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. claimed his first two career wins last year at Talladega and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The last time Roush Fenway Racing won a non-restricted race was 2014 when former driver Carl Edwards won twice.

Kenseth drove the No. 17 for RFR part-time in 1999 and full-time from 2000 through 2012 before making a move to Joe Gibbs Racing. In addition to the 2003 premier-series championship, he also took Rookie of the Year honors in 2000. He lost his ride at JGR at the end of the 2017 season and has been sidelined since then.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).