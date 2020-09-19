NASCAR Cup: trio of Joe Gibbs Racing drivers to back at Bristol Motor Speedway

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on September 12, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A trio of Joe Gibbs Racing drivers — playoff drivers Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch and Erik Jones — will have to drop to the back for the start of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Saturday night, because their cars failed pre-race inspection twice.

According to a tweet from FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass (@BobPockrass), all three cars had body issues the first time through inspection, and when those issues were fixed, rear-alignment issues were discovered with all three cars.

Saturday night’s race is the final race of the first three-race round of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Hamlin already has clinched a second-round berth. Busch is ninth, 18 points ahead of William Byron, the driver in the provisional 13th position, the first position eliminated after the Bristol race. After the Saturday night race, the playoff field will be cut from 16 to 12 drivers.

Hamlin was supposed to start seventh, Busch ninth and Jones 20th for Saturday night’s race.

