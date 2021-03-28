NASCAR Cup, Truck races at Bristol postponed to Monday

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – MARCH 26: Ryan Preece, driver of the #37 BUSH’S Beans/Kroger Chevrolet, Cole Custer, driver of the #41 HaasTooling.com Ford, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, race during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 26, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rain continues to wreak havoc on the Food City Dirt Race weekend schedule at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Delays continue, pushing the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the Food City Dirt Race, the first NASCAR Cup Series race on dirt since 1970, to Monday.

According to NASCAR, the latest postponement is “due to overnight weather and forecast — the Sullivan County flood warnings and safety concerns.”

The latest modified schedule has the Truck Series race at noon ET Monday, with live TV coverage on FS1. The Cup Series race is slated for an approximate 4 p.m. green flag, with live TV coverage on FOX. NASCAR’s plan is to have a two-hour break in racing between the conclusion of the Truck Series race and the start of the Cup race.

Rain forced the cancellation of qualifying heat races for both series Saturday and postponed the Truck Series race, originally scheduled for Saturday night. The first of an expected four qualifying heats for the Truck Series took the green flag after a slight delay on Saturday but was red-flagged after one lap for mud. Rain soon followed.

Starting grids were set based on the formula NASCAR has been using to set grids for races without qualifying sessions, taking into consideration the owner points standings and previous race finishing order and fastest laps.

