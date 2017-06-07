NASCAR: Cup, Truck team members suspended for wheel issues

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued four race suspensions for multiple team members on the No 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team of Kyle Busch in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the No. 29 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford team of Chase Briscoe in the Camping World Truck Series after each team had a wheel come off its race car/race truck in its respective race during the NASCAR tripleheader race weekend at Dover (Del.) International Raceway that culminated in the AAA 400 Drive for Autism race for the Cup Series.

On the No. 18 Cup team, crew chief Adam Stevens, tire changer Jacob Seminara and tire carrier Kenneth Barber were suspended through July 3, 2017, a span of time that includes four points-paying races. Crew chief Mike Hillman Jr., tire changer Wesley McPherson and tire carrier Eric Pikiert on the No. 29 Truck Series team were suspended through July 9, a period of time that includes four points-paying Truck Series races.

In its penalty announcement, released on Wednesday, NASCAR cited violations of sections 10.9.10.4.c (tires and wheels) and 12.5.2.6.3.c (minimum safety penalty options) of the 2017 rule book.

The rule book states, “loss of wheel(s) due to improper installation will result in a mandatory minimum four-race suspension of the crew chief and the tire changer and tire carrier of the lost wheel(s).”

Joe Gibbs Racing has publicly stated that it will not appeal the suspensions. Brad Keselowski Racing, meanwhile, is exploring its options.

“We are disappointed in the penalty that Mike Hillman Jr. and members of our pit crew received following the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event Dover. We are currently considering our options under the appeal process outlined in the NASCAR rule book. Buddy Sisco will serve as Chase Briscoe’s crew chief in the interim.”

JGR has announced that race engineer Ben Beshore will be Busch and the No. 18 team’s crew chief in Stevens’ absence.

NASCAR also fined Xfinity Series crew chief Matt Beckman $5,000 after that series’ Dover race because the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Matt Tifft had a lug nut loose or missing after the race.

