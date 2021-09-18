NASCAR Cup: Truex on pole at Bristol

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Red White Blue Toyota, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway on September 11, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



After claiming a fourth 2021 NASCAR Cup Series race win at Richmond (Va.) Raceway last weekend, Martin Truex Jr. starts the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, the final race of the first round of the playoffs, from the pole on Saturday night.



“It’s definitely a relief to have that win and not have to worry about Bristol this week,” Truex said. “I enjoy racing there and we’ve had some great cars, but for whatever reason, we have had no luck whatsoever on the Cup side. Whether it’s flat tires, loose wheels, speeding penalties, getting caught up in crashes, you name it and it’s happened to us at Bristol. So, from that standpoint, it hasn’t been our best track, but we’re capable of running well there if we can just have a smooth night. It would mean a lot to have a good run, because it’s a big night for Johnny Morris and everyone at Bass Pro sponsoring the race, so we’re going to give it our best shot and see if we can get a few more playoff points before the next round.”

Denny Hamlin, the other race winner, so far, in playoff round one, will start alongside his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate on the front row.



“We want to win. Even though we’ve already punched our ticket into the next round, we want another win,” Hamlin said. “Our team enjoyed that trip to victory lane a couple weeks ago, and we want to go back. Bristol is a favorite of our crew chief Chris Gabehart especially, and I think he wants that trophy as badly as any of us.”

Joey Logano and Chase Elliott will start in row Saturday night, and Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell will line up in row three.



Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick will start in row four, ahead of eight-time Bristol winner Kyle Busch in ninth. Busch will share the fifth row of the Bristol starting grid with Brad Keselowski.