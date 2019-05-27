NASCAR Cup: Truex wins second Coca-Cola 600

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 26: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER/USO Toyota, applies the winner’s sticker after the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

As one Joe Gibbs Racing driver was wrecking on the final lap of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Sunday night, another was taking the checkered flag. Martin Truex Jr. claimed his third Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of the 2019 season, all in the last five points-paying races, and his second Coca-Cola 600 win in the last four editions of NASCAR’s longest race.

“This is just a special race,” Truex said. “The longest race of the year. So much history. What this weekend means for all the soldiers and all those that have given the ultimate sacrifice so we can even be here. The Null Family that’s on my car – Chief Petty Officer (Nicholas) Null. I met his family this weekend and they were so appreciative of NASCAR and teams and everybody for doing this. I can’t wait to see them here. They said we were going to win, and now we get to have a cold beer and celebrate. Just appreciate everybody on this weekend. It’s definitely a special one. Kudos to NASCAR and all the teams for putting it all together.”

Teammate Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, was wrecking for the third time in the 400-lap race.

Joey Logano finished second after pushing Truex through a four-wide battle for the lead on a restart with five laps remaining.

“We had a rough start to this thing,” Logano said. “The guys did a good job fixing it up to where we were competitive at the end and had a shot to win, so that’s all you can ask for. I don’t know how we got from where we thought we were gonna be good in practice and then started the race really bad. I’m glad we made some good adjustments to get somewhat close. The Coke 600 is such a big deal to win, especially as a Coke driver. You want to make it happen, and we were close, but we’ll just have to wait again to next year and go at it. Like I said, if you told me we were gonna finish second early in the race, I would have taken it, but when you actually finish second and you see the lead that close, you don’t want to take it.”

Kyle Busch finished third, Chase Elliott fourth, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the top-five.

Truex and Hamlin were among the six drivers suffering flat right-front tires in the first half of the race. In the first 100-lap stage, the tire issue was isolated to Joe Gibbs Racing affiliated entries, as Truex and fellow-JGR driver Erik Jones each had a flat-right front, as well as the JGR-affiliated Leavine Family Racing entry driven by Matt DiBenedetto. Wrecks by Jones and DiBenedetto resulted from the flat tires retired them from the race early.

“We had a really good Reser’s Camry. I think we were in a really good position to work our way forward and just lost a tire,” Jones said. “That hasn’t happened to me in a long time, so it’s just unfortunate. I don’t know if we ran something over. It’s a bummer; you don’t want to be out of the 600 this early, and we had a car that could have contended today. Just have to go back to work and go get them next week.”

After those three tire issues, a Goodyear representative attributed the flats to starting with air pressure too low. In the second 100-lap stage, Hamlin joined his teammates in the flat right-front tire club, as did the JTG-Daugherty duo of Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece.

Hamlin also suffered an additional flat tire while running sixth with 41 laps remaining.

Truex got back up to second before a lap 250 caution and, then, got out of the pits first during the caution to take the lead and run up front for most of the remainder of the race. By the checkered flag, Truex was credited with a race-high 116 laps led, most of those coming in the second half of the race and including a stage-three win at lap 300.

“I don’t know how we did it, honestly,” Truex said. “I blew that right-front tire earlier and hit the fence off (turn) four. I thought, man, that’s not good. I know this car is pretty banged up. We just fought back from it. We kept working on the car and kept adjusting on the car. What a rocket ship this Bass Pro Toyota was this weekend. I felt good about it in practice, but you just don’t know and these mile-and-a-halfs have been tough on us this year – kind of scratching and clawing trying to find something. Kansas a few weeks ago was really a reality check for us. It’s one of our best tracks and we really struggled there and knew we had to get to work. Just hats off to the guys for listening to my input and what I had to say. We had a pretty good car at the All-Star race last weekend, but we knew it wasn’t good enough. They went to work this week and made it better. I’m just really proud, really happy for everybody at JGR back in the shop, Toyota, Bass Pro Shops, Auto Owners, everybody that helps us here. The TRD (Toyota Racing Development) engine was unbelievable tonight. We overheated early when we had that damage, and it held together. I don’t know what else to say. Just an awesome team. I’m blessed to drive for JGR. Thanks to Coach (Joe Gibbs) and everybody. It’s been awesome.”

While Truex was the top driver/car in the second half of the race, Brad Keselowski led 73 of the first 200 laps and won the first two stages. After pitting during caution in the final 10 laps of the second stage, he was able to get back to the front with those new tires by stage-end, but feeling he had a loose wheel, he pitted again after the stage ended, while others who pitted with him before the end of the stage stayed out after the second stage ended.

Keselowski remained outside the top-10 for awhile before getting back inside the top-five right after a restart that followed the 14th caution of the race for a seven-car wreck with 85 laps remaining that involved Kyle Larson, Austin Dillon Ty Dillon, Clint Bowyer, Preece, Paul Menard and David Ragan.

Larson had gotten back up to third after a pit-road penalty and getting caught on pit road by a caution. He blamed himself for the crash.

Keselowski feel back through the field again, though, when he spun with 10 laps remaining.

Buescher finished sixth. The Hendrick Motorsports trio of Alex Bowman, Jimmie Johnson and pole sitter William Byron finished seventh through ninth to join Elliott in putting all five HMS cars inside the top-10 at the finish.

Kevin Harvick finished 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

