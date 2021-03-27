NASCAR Cup: tweaks made ahead of Food City Dirt Race

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – MARCH 26: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Messages Toyota, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 26, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After NASCAR Cup Series competitors express concerns about tire wear ahead of Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, the first Cup Series race on dirt in over 50 years, NASCAR has made adjustments to stage lengths and tire allotments.

“We’re seeing a lot of tires getting corded pretty quickly, especially right-rears, even right-fronts started to go pretty quick, so that’s something that’s gonna come into play is saving your tires when the track is probably gonna be like this come race time,” Ryan Blaney said after posting the fastest lap in final practice Friday.

The 250-lap race distance originally was slated for two 75-lap stages, followed by a 100-lap third stage. After changes, the race is expected to be divided into two 100-lap stages and a 50-lap final stage. Two competition cautions also have been added on laps 50 and 150 to, along with stage ends, split the race into five 50-lap runs.

There will be no competitive pit stops between cautions. During the scheduled cautions, teams will have three minutes to fuel cars, change tires and make other adjustments. Positions will not be gained or lost on pit road, unless some cars stay out.

Each team will be allotted six sets of tires, up from the original plan of five. That allotment includes a set for a 15-lap qualifying heat. Four heat races are scheduled for Saturday evening.

