NASCAR Cup: two car chiefs ejected from Atlanta Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car chiefs have been ejected for the remainder of the Atlanta Motor Speedway race weekend that will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 because their cars failed pre-qualifying inspection twice Friday.

Car chiefs ejected include Brandon Lee, car chief on the No. 36 Front Row Motorsports team of Matt Tifft, and Mike Chance, car chief on the No. 52 Rick Ware Racing team of B.J. McLeod.

The Cup Series has one practice session scheduled Saturday, in addition to Sunday’s race. Both teams also will be docked 15 minutes during that practice session.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).