NASCAR Cup: two cars tied to Dale Earnhardt Jr. auctioned for charity

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is slated to attend the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale, Ariz., this week to help with the sale of two cars to benefit Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

The first of the two cars is a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle (lot #3006) that has been donated by Chevrolet. The Chevelle featured a 1970 frame, but the rest of the car is new, including a GM Restoration Parts-licensed reproduction body from Dynacorn International, a Moser Engineering 12-bolt axle and a 556 hp Chevrolet Performance LSA Connect and Cruise powertrain systeem. The car was built by a team of GM technicians and engineers and has been tested at GM’s Milford Proving Grounds in Milford, Mich.

Also hitting to auction block in Scottsdale to benefit Nationwide Children’s Hospital will the a 2014 No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Cup Series car, driven by Earnhardt (lot #3006.1). That car has been donated by Hendrick Motorsports.

For more information on either or both cars and bidding registration, click here . The cars are expected to cross the Barrett-Jackson auction block at approximately 7 p.m. local Saturday. There is no reserve on either car. Television coverage of the Scottsdale auction provided by Discovery and Velocity.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)