NASCAR Cup: two champion brothers never surrender to each other

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 04: NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch hugs brother Kurt Busch during the 2015 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards Show at Wynn Las Vegas on December 4, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

Two NASCAR champions, the Busch brothers Kurt and Kyle, have shown incredible devotion to their job as racing drivers, combined with the absence of desire to give the victory away even to a brother. Kurt Busch, the professional American stock car racing driver, was, among other competitions, the winner of All-Star Race by NASCAR in 2010, and currently, he competes for full time for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and also for Chip Ganassi Racing. Kyle is Kurt’s younger brother, competing for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. He became the champion of NASCAR Nationwide Series in the year 2009, and champion of NASCAR Sprint Cup Series in the year 2015. The Busch brothers have seemingly inherited their passion and skill for racing, as their father Tom had also won in several events organized by the NASCAR.

These two champion brothers have their own vision of hobby and made racing their job. And recently they have shown that the strive for victory makes them compete even with each other and never surrender, even if their own brother is the main competitor.

The Bristol Motor Speedway

On the Bristol Motor Speedway event, the two brothers competed in the Food City 500, and after the restart of the fourteen laps that remained out of 500, Kurt was going second after Kyle. Kurt’s car was really close to the rear bumper of Kyle’s car, and Kurt did everything possible to outrange his younger brother. However, when only three laps were remaining, Kurt tagged the wall and it slowed his momentum considerably.

Both brothers have incidents during the race, so they did not aggravate things by the end of the race and behaved really carefully. Kyle was the first and Kurt was second on the finish. However, after the event, Kurt was really mad and confessed that he was close to wrecking his younger brother because this victory was necessary to him. The competition was so furious partially because Kyle has already won the same season, and Kurt wanted to outbeat him on this race. Fortunately, he did not go too far, and both drivers kept caution by the end of the race.

Both Busch brothers compete on stock cars, and their vehicles have already seen lots of races and endured lots of punishment. Kurt suggested that it was damaged tires that prevented him from the win this time.

When Kyle was told that his older brother was ready to wreck him for the sake of winning, he just replied: “He has to catch me first”. While Kyle and Kurt seem to be very competitive about each other, their wins anyways bring common fame to the whole family. Their father Tom Busch was a racing driver as well, so any win counts for this NASCAR dynasty.