NASCAR Cup: two crew chiefs fined after New Hampshire Motor Speedway race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs were fined by NASCAR for their teams not having all 20 required lug nuts properly installed and secured at the end of the Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on Sunday.

Scott Graves, crew chief on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team of Daniel Suarez, and Tony Gibson, crew chief of the No 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team of Kurt Busch, were each fined $10,000.

Those were the only penalties issued from NASCAR following the NHMS doubleheader Xfinity Series-Cup Series race weekend. A rear-end part from the No. 22 Team Penske Ford team of Joey Logano was confiscated by NASCAR officials during Sunday’s Cup Series race while the car was in the garage for repairs, but no penalties came as a result.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)